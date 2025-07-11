Ken Paxton's alleged affair led to a divorce from wife Angela? Here's what records show

State Sen Angela Paxton has filed for divorce from her husband, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to Collin County court records. The couple has been married for nearly four decades. The senator in a social media post confirmed that she filed for divorce on ‘biblical grounds’. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's wife, Angela, has filed for divorce(AP)

“I believe marriage is a sacred covenant, and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage. I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose,” she wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

While her statement does not mention an affair, social media users are speculating that reports of Paxton's alleged affair with Laura Olson might be behind the divorce.

Olsen allegedly had an extramarital affair with AG Paxton. She was called up to the stand in 2023 to testify at his impeachment trial. However, she did not take the stand.

The alleged affair with Laura Olson

The affair reportedly began in 2018, when Katherine ‘Missy’ Cary, Paxton’s former chief of staff, overheard Olson discussing Paxton ‘in a very personal way’ at an Austin restaurant.

Ken Paxton initially claimed Olson was his realtor, but later admitted the affair, according to Cary.

The affair was tied to bribery allegations, as Paxton allegedly misused his office to aid Nate Paul, a donor who allegedly employed Olson at his real estate firm in 2019–2020, facilitating her move to Austin.

According to reports, Laura Olson, a four-time divorcee and mother of two, worked for Senator Donna Campbell (2013–2020) and was linked to former San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry.

Ken Paxton's response

“After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives. I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren. I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time,” Paxton tweeted.