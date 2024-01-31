Ken Paxton whistleblower case: Texas Supreme Court halts deposition

The Texas Supreme Court has stayed a court order compelling Attorney General Ken Paxton's deposition in the wrongful termination lawsuit. Last year, this is what had led to his impeachment. Paxton's testimony, which was scheduled this week in Austin, will be delayed too. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the Austin Police Association, Sept. 10, 2020, in Austin, Texas (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)(AP)

The court has cited no reasons for its ruling. It has requested a response from his lawyers by February 29.

“Because the depositions are scheduled to begin this Thursday, February 1, with the Attorney General going first, OAG has no adequate means for obtaining relief through the regular appellate process," Paxton's attorneys wrote, seeking an emergency stay of the deposition order.

The Supreme Court posted on X, “The Supreme Court has granted the Attorney General's emergency motion for temporary relief, staying a lower court's order compelling depositions of senior OAG officials. The petition remains pending before the Court.”

Paxton was accused of helpinghis friend and donor Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor, by misusing the powers of his office. Paul was under federal investigation at the time.

Paxon was suspended from his duties after theTexas House of Representatives voted to impeach him. Last year, the Texas Senate acquitted himof 16 articles of impeachment alleging corruption and bribery.

“Unlike the public servants here today, he has no regard for the principles of honor and integrity,” said impeachment manager Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, in his closing arguments at the time. “He has betrayed us and the people of Texas, and if he is given the opportunity he will continue to abuse the power given to him.”

“All of this foolishness that they’ve accused this man of is false,” said Paxton’s attorney, Tony Buzbee. “The question I have in my mind is whether there is … courage in this room to vote the way you know the evidence requires. I think there is. I hope there is. I pray there is.”