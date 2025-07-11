Elon Musk launches Grok 4, xAI’s latest AI model: Here are its top features

Elon Musk introduced the world to Grok 4 and Grok 4 Heavy late Wednesday evening (July 9). With an aim to correct previous versions’ antisemitic comments, this new model is designed to open an era of ‘Big Bang Intelligence’ as per Musk. Elon Musk launched Grok 4.(X)

“Grok 4 is the first time, in my experience, that an AI has been able to solve difficult, real-world engineering questions where the answers cannot be found anywhere on the Internet or in books. And it will get much better,” Musk wrote on social media soon after the launch.

He has since been occupied in reposting and replying to comments and queries on his latest offering.

What is Grok 4 and Grok 4 Heavy?

On paper, these newly launched xAI models are meant to challenge the speed, accuracy, and vision of OpenAI’s GPT-5 and Google’s Gemini. Given the platform’s “free speech” approach, previous intelligence models had faced issues of passing racist or antisemitic comments which were subsequently circulated by users. The new models are meant to address these concerns.

Here are some of their top features:

Cultural integration

As per Tom’s Guide, these new models are meant to understand internet culture, meme language, and humor with better accuracy.

DeepSearch

DeepSearch as a tool allows Grok 4 the ability to access the web in real time, particularly Musk’s own X platform which provides them with updated results.

Human-like voice

The new model features a voice more emblematic of humans and is characterized by fewer interruptions.

Multimodal nature

With the ability to process text and images side by side, Musk believes the latest models fix one of their own biggest weaknesses. Tom’s Guide reports that Grok 4 may even be able to support video content at some point.

Focus on coding

Based on tools like GitHub Copilot or GPT-4 Code Interpreter, developers will discover that Grok 4 Code is able to write, debug, and explain code more efficiently.

Higher levels of reasoning

Trained on xAI’s Colossus supercomputer, Grok 4 provides an advanced, scientific level of reasoning. The model also allows better logical reasoning and text generation.

As reported by The Decider, Grok 4 is available for use at a price tag of $30/month while the ‘SuperGrok Heavy’ subscription which includes access to Grok 4 Heavy and other upcoming features is priced at $300/month.

By Stuti Gupta