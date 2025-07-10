Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘better than I’ve ever been’ after Ben Affleck divorce in new breakup song Wreckage of You

Jennifer Lopez wants the world to know that she is doing better than ever. The singer and actor parted ways with Ben Affleck two years after tying the knot, and since then, they have been tight-lipped about their separation. Their divorce was finalised in February this year. The singer has now performed one of her new songs Wreckage of You on Tuesday, in which the lyrics went on the note that she is doing “better than … ever.” (Also read: Jennifer Lopez declares she's ‘not looking for no man’ after divorce from Ben Affleck) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, after a lengthy divorce, are working towards a positive co-parenting relationship. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jennifer debuts new song

The singer debuted her new song as part of her performance in Spain, which she introduced saying: “This is a song that is a new song which I want to sing for the first time tonight. This song came to me when I was up all night. So we sing this one for the people.” The video was shared by a fan of the singer on Instagram.

She sang, “Because of you, I am stronger, wiser. Better than I've ever been. I won't let you no longer, longer, ever say goodbye to me. It was perfect the while that you made me believe, really got only greater for me, and it made me stronger, stronger, bulletproof. Now watch me climb out of the wreckage of you.”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the song, a fan commented, “So beautiful and vulnerable! This may be her best ballad to date!” A second fan wrote, “Awwwww 😢 this is about Ben Affleck!” A comment read, “What a beautiful song!” “I need this on all platforms now, very beautiful,” said another fan.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first got together in the early 2000s and even got engaged before calling it quits. After rekindling their love, they tied the knot in 2022. Two years later, Jennifer filed for divorce, citing April 26 as their official date of separation.

On the work front, Jennifer was last seen in the film Unstoppable. She will be seen next in the musical drama Kiss of the Spider Woman.