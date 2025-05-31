Jennifer Lopez declares she's ‘not looking for no man’ after divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is not interested in dating anytime soon. The singer and actor parted ways with Ben Affleck two years after tying the knot, and since then, they have been tight-lipped about their separation. Their divorce was finalised in February this year. But is Jennifer dating someone new after the divorce? She clarified that she is not into dating, in a new video snippet in her latest Instagram post. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez kisses backup dancers during opening performance at the AMAs 2025. Watch) Jennifer Lopez recently hosted the 51st American Music Awards. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

What Jennifer said

In the post, Jennifer included a small clip from her interview with Access Hollywood on the red carpet of the American Music Awards. She said, “Girl, I'm not looking for no man. I'm happy right now, I'm not trying to ruin it, okay?” She also referenced a quote by singer Céline Dion in the caption of her post, which read, “In the words of the great Céline Dion…'I do it for mah-self…'”

Jennifer at the AMAs

Jennifer put up a dazzling show at the American Music Awards, which she hosted for the second time. Opting for a nude, sparkling jumpsuit, the singer opened the ceremony with a slowed version of her 2012 hit Dance Again, and went on to dance to some of the top hits of the year, including Bad Bunny’s NUEVAYoL, Doechii’s Denial Is a River, Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us, and Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather. However, what caught the attention of social media was her kissing both the male and female dancers during the energetic performance.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first got together in the early 2000s and even got engaged before calling it quits. After rekindling their love, they tied the knot in 2022. Two years later, Jennifer filed for divorce, citing April 26 as their official date of separation.

On the work front, Jennifer was last seen in the film Unstoppable. She also has Kiss of the Spider Woman up for release, which had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews.