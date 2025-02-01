Jennifer Lopez on Kiss of the Spider Woman receiving standing ovation: 'I've been waiting for this moment my whole life'

Singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez premiered her new movie musical Kiss of the Spider Woman at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, and the film received a standing ovation. "I've been waiting for this moment my whole life," Jennifer said during a post-screening discussion, reported People. (Also Read | Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aim to build a positive post-divorce equation: ‘Would love to stay in each other’s lives') Jennifer Lopez said that films help people get through the hardest times.

"When you talk about the importance of musicals, the reason that I even wanted to be in this business was because my mom would sit me in front of the TV... we'd come on once a year, West Side Story on Thanksgiving. I remember I was just mesmerized. And I was like, 'That's what I want to do.' And that was always my goal. And this is the first time I actually got to do it. This crowd made my dream come true," reported People.

The film is directed by Bill Condon, who is known for helming critically acclaimed films Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 1 and Beauty and Beast. Kiss of the Spider Woman stars Diego Luna as a political prisoner during Argentina's civil war in the 1980s, incarcerated alongside another man portrayed by Tonatiuh.

The movie is a reimagining of John Kander, Fred Ebb and Terrence McNally's stage adaptation of Argentine writer Manuel Puig's 1976 novel; its Broadway adaptation won a Tony Award for Best Musical in 1993, as per the outlet.

"I think of Chita Rivera, I think of Fred Ebb. I think of Terrence McNally and all of the love that they poured into this," added Jennifer. "And it is just an honour to be able to be part of this movie. And I thank you guys so much for this moment. Thank you."

"Jennifer Lopez is an astonishing scene-stealer in a career-highlight performance as Luna/Aurora, with showstopping musical numbers that underscore the exuberant prowess of her dancing and voice," the synopsis added, as per the outlet.

"I think the thing about the movie that I love the most is that it tells the importance of storytelling and how it can help you get through the day and how it helps all of us," shared Jennifer when asked how she feels about the "timeless" quality of the film.

"Films help all of us kind of get through the hardest times in our lives, just like music. That's why musicals and movies are so important. And the importance of love. The importance of love, and just seeing each other as human beings and how love can kind of shorten the gap of any divide between people," she added, as per the outlet.

Kiss of the Spider Woman does not yet have a release date. Jennifer, as well as Ben Affleck and Matt Damon through their company Artists Equity, are among the movie's producers, reported People.