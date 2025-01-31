Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aim to build a positive post-divorce equation: ‘Would love to stay in each other’s lives'

After navigating a lengthy and challenging divorce, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now focusing on maintaining a positive relationship for the sake of their children and their own well-being. Sources told InTouch that the former couple, who have been through months of difficult negotiations, are relieved to have settled their divorce and are eager to foster a supportive friendship moving forward. Despite their separation, both stars are committed to staying in each other’s lives. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, after a lengthy divorce, are working towards a positive co-parenting relationship. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lopez and Affleck are on the ‘same page’

The two recently settled their divorce and are set to move to the next chapter of their life. The source told the media outlet, “Getting things all squared away has done wonders for the state of their relationship. They’re both saying they are impressed in the end by how sensible and fair it all came out and that’s left them both feeling about as happy as you could get after a divorce.”

The source added, “It’s a really hopeful sign that they managed to get through this without hating each other, because they would like to preserve their friendship. It’s also imperative to her that the kids continue to have a friendship as well. They’re both on the same page which is wonderful.” Their amicable relationship is essentially important for the children. Affleck’s three children with Jennifer Garner and Lopez’s twins with Marc Anthony share a very strong bond in the short span they have known each other.

The insider added, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and ideally would love to stay in each other’s lives.”

Will Lopez and Affleck ever rise above their divorce mess?

Ending their relationship on a positive note is not entirely out of reach, as Affleck’s strong and supportive friendship with his ex-wife, Garner, shows. The Batman actor has always maintained a close and amicable relationship with the mother of three kids and even relied on her and her current partner, John Miller, for advice and support during the messy divorce proceedings with J. Lo.

This history of healthy co-parenting and mutual respect sets a hopeful precedent for Affleck and Lopez to navigate their post-divorce dynamic.

The insider told the outlet, “Ben has managed to have a divorced relationship with Jennifer Garner that is so beautiful, so he does see it as possible. J. Lo is certainly showing all the signs and actions that she wants the same thing and not just with Ben, she doesn’t want to lose the bond she has with his kids.”