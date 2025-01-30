Justin Bieber's hollowed-eye appearance fuels marital issue rumours with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber was spotted in New York City on Wednesday looking visibly tense and hollow-eyed, sparking fresh speculation about potential marital issues with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The sighting comes just days after the couple, who have been married for over six years and welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, last summer, appeared to be in good spirits during a date night together over the weekend, presenting a united front despite the recent buzz. Justin Bieber's recent tense appearance in New York City has sparked speculation about marital issues with Hailey Bieber. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Justin Bieber’s looks dishevelled in recent appearance

The Baby singer was spotted wearing his signature dishevelled-chic look, donning a bright yellow hoodie, baggy cargo pants, and fuzzy slipper-like shoes. As he walked through the bustling streets of New York City, Justin Bieber caught attention when he made a dramatic gesture, grabbing his crotch while strolling down the busy sidewalk, as reported by Daily Mail.

He completed his look with a black baseball cap as walked to his luxury SUV parked around teh corner. Meanwhile, Hailey was seen exiting a building in Union Square all alone.

Their appearances follow recent rumours of a tumultuous marriage as Bieber unfollowed his wife on Instagram only to clarify as he wrote, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. Shit is getting suss out here,” on his Instagram stories.

Hailey’s friends worried over Justin’s ‘behaviour’

Sources told Daily Mail, that Rhode founder’s friends are getting concerned about the singer’s “unacceptable behaviour” with some reportedly telling her to leave him. Last week, an insider told the outlet, “Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage. She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. His behaviour is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot.”

The source also added that Hailey and those close to her were hopeful that the birth of their baby would bring in some changes. The insider shared, “When the baby was born he was there for her and she thought being a father would change him for the better, but it hasn't stuck.”