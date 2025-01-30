Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's post-game conversation revealed after Chiefs secure Super Bowl spot
Taylor Swift celebrated with Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win. The couple shared a heartfelt moment as the singer expressed pride and excitement.
Taylor Swift couldn’t contain her excitement as she celebrated a major win with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs secured a spot in the upcoming Super Bowl. The pop superstar, who has been a visible supporter of Kelce throughout the season, shared a heartfelt moment with him following their thrilling victory over the Buffalo Bills. There was a buzz around what the couple talked about right after the win which is now revealed.
Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are 'exploring buying a home together’ in Kansas City: Report
Conversation between Swift and Kelce after the win
According to a video on X, when the couple hugged each other after the win, Swift gushed, “I love you so much. I’m so proud of you I can’t stand it” to Kelce. She added, “Look what you did. Look what you did!” while she lovingly held his face, as reported by Page Six. The NFL player responded, “Wait ’til two weeks. New Orleans, Louisiana, baby!” referring to the Super Bowl LIX scheduled for February 9. The singer marvelled, “This is so cool.”
A different angle of the interaction between the pair showed Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce joining teh two for the celebrations. She told her son, “I love the way you blocked for [quarterback] Patrick [Mahomes] in the end zone,” to which the Lover singer seemed to agree as she added, “Amazing.” Kelce replied, “I’m trying to win a third one, Mom. I’m doing anything I possibly can. I’ll run through a wall!”
Also Read: Machine Gun Kelly calls out 'sources' behind rumours of no contact with Megan Fox: ‘How can sources say…'
Swift in ‘shock’ after Chiefs secure Super Bowl
Kelce posed with his arm around Swift’s shoulder, surrounded by confetti shower. The singer who seemed teary-eyed, said, “Oh, my God. This is so insane. Look at this! Look at this. This is not a real-life situation.” The football player emphasised that “it wasn’t like this in Baltimore last year” when the Chiefs won against Ravens in teh same AFC Championship Game. Both Swift and Donna seemed to agree with his sentiment.
Swift told Kelce, “This is so crazy. I cannot believe this is happening. I’m in shock,” to which the latter grinned and repeated, “New Orleans, Louisiana, baby," as reported by Page Six.
In another clip, the Willow singer was spotted walking with Kelce off teh field and through the stadium. An excited Swift jumped up and down as she was seen banging at the player’s chest. She said, “You just did that! You’re doing to the Super Bowl!” to which Kelce pulled her in and dropped a kiss on her head. The Chiefs will be seen playing against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome Stadium. In teh next game.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.