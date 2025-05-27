Jennifer Lopez kisses backup dancers during opening performance at the AMAs 2025. Watch

Jennifer Lopez's performance with steamy kisses

On Monday, Jennifer opened the awards show with a dance medley that included a steamy kiss-off with several of her backup dancers. The 2025 AMAs opened with Jennifer singing a slowed version of her 2012 hit Dance Again before a montage teasing the show.

The pop star busted a move to the top hits this year, including Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us, Bad Bunny’s NUEVAYoL and Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather. She also performed on Doechii’s Denial Is a River, A Bar Song by Shaboozey and Bruno Mars and Rosé’s APT.

However, what had everyone talking the most was Jennifer kissing both her male and female dancers during the high-powered performance. The kiss-off started as she danced to Teddy Swims’ Lose Control. She ended the performance with a mash-up of Lamar’s Not Like Us and TV Off in honour of the rapper’s most nominations of the evening.

The Let’s Get Loud hitmaker, 55, performed in a nude, sparkling jumpsuit. She wore her honey-blond hair sleek and straight for the performance.

Jennifer gets teased

Jennifer, who is single after her recent divorce from Ben Affleck, left Tiffany Haddish stunned as the comedian made a joke about the lip-lock while introducing the nominees for R&B song.

“Save a dancer for me, J.Lo, d***! You ain’t the only one that’s single,” Tiffany quipped.

Several fans took to social media to share their excitement. One wrote, “JLO KISSING A WOMAN IN THE OPENING PERFORMANCE WAS NOT WHAT I WAS EXPECTING," as another questioned, "Why was JLo kissing everyone?”

Someone else shared, "Not Jlo going Madonna on stage lmao kissing girls! #amas”, comparing the pop star to Madonna, who famously kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, which is now cemented in pop culture history.

Jennifer was announced as the host of the 2025 AMAs in April, marking her second time helming the awards show after making her debut in the role 10 years earlier in 2015. Throughout her career, she has performed at the AMAs more than 10 times.

Earlier this month, the Hustlers star revealed she sustained a facial injury while rehearsing for the show. She shared a picture of a cut across her nose on her Instagram Story and later showed herself icing the gash. She also thanked plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond for “stitching (her) up”.

Jennifer’s return to the AMAs comes three months after she finalised her divorce from Ben Affleck in February. The pair tied the knot in July 2022, and she filed for divorce two years later in August 2024, listing their date of separation in April.