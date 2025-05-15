Jennifer Lopez suffers facial injury with black eye and cuts; posts pic with doctor who ‘stitched her up’

As she gets ready to host and perform at the 2025 American Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez took to social media to share a personal update with her fans. She revealed that she had suffered a facial injury, sharing photos to give her followers a glimpse of what happened. Also read: Ben Affleck opens up about his 'spectacular' ex Jennifer Lopez. Here’s what he said. Jennifer Lopez is slated to host and perform at the upcoming 2025 American Music Awards, scheduled for May 26.

Jennifer Lopez reveals facial injury

The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer suffered an injury while rehearsing for the upcoming 2025 American Music Awards, scheduled for May 26.

The 55-year-old took to Instagram Stories to share the update with her fans and followers. On May 13, she posted a selfie holding an ice pack over her right eye with the caption, "So this happened..."

The image which Jennifer posted.

On a subsequent slide, she revealed that the injury had occurred "during @amas rehearsals" with another selfie. In the selfie, she is seen with a cut on the bridge of her nose and an apparent black eye visible.

JLo took to Instagram to share the update.

In the third post, the Maid in Manhattan star revealed that the first two selfies had been taken the week prior. She shared a picture of herself posing with the doctor who helped to treat her injuries. Sharing the image, Jennifer wrote, “Thank you for stitching me up Dr. Diamond. A week later and a whole lotta ice, I'm good as new."

In the accompanying photo, JLo's injury seems to have mostly healed. However, there appears to be some lingering bruising around her eye.

After the injury, she is set to get on the stage to perform on May 26.

More about her gig at American Music Awards

On May 26, Jennifer will host the awards ceremony for a second time. She first took on the hosting duties in 2015. Meanwhile, Jennifer has performed on the AMAs stage more than ten times. She is a three-time AMA winner and recognised as the only female artist to have a No. 1 album and No. 1 film simultaneously, as per Hollywood Reporter.

Jennifer’s 2025 AMAs performance is teased as one that will “showcase her unparalleled artistry and signature mix of music, dance, and visual spectacle”. This year’s fan-voted award show will air live from Las Vegas. Top nominees include Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey.