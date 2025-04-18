Menu Explore
Ben Affleck opens up about his 'spectacular' ex Jennifer Lopez. Here’s what he said.

BySugandha Rawal
Apr 18, 2025 12:38 PM IST

At the premiere of The Accountant 2, Ben Affleck showered praise on Jennifer Lopez, calling her spectacular.

Actor Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship has been under intense scrutiny since news of their divorce broke, with many speculating about their estranged ties. However, Ben had only praise for Jennifer as he walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Accountant 2. He took a moment to reflect on their ongoing bond, mentioning the joy of seeing both their families come together. Also read: Jennifer Lopez is ‘ready’ to date again after feeling jealous seeing Ben Affleck doing this

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 78th Venice Film Festival in 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo(REUTERS)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 78th Venice Film Festival in 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo(REUTERS)

Ben Affleck praises Jennifer Lopez amid divorce buzz

At the premiere of The Accountant 2 on Wednesday, the Argo star showered praise on pop sensation Jennifer. He told Entertainment Tonight that he had not only been joined by his kids for the event, but his ex’s children, too.

“It’s a great night. The kids are here, Jen’s kids are here. I’m very, very excited. I’m proud of the movie, I love the movie and I love when all the kids come out. It’s really fun, it’s exciting,” he said

Ben shares Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, with his first wife, Jennifer Garner, while Jennifer Lopez, 55, is mom to twins Max and Emme, 17, with her former husband, Marc Anthony.

Opening about the evolving relationship, Ben shared, “I don't read the stuff online much, and sometimes I get the sense that people perpetuate the idea of ... they wanna find something negative to talk about. For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them. I love her kids. They're wonderful. She's (an) enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to. I'm thrilled that the kids are here with me. The relationships that you can have with children like that, it's the joy of my life. And those kids are amazing, and I'm glad that this is a movie they want to come to."

He added that he is “trying his best” to be a good dad to his kids.

About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story started in the early 2000s, before breaking up days before their wedding. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and eventually tied the knot in 2022. After two years into their marriage, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, marking the end of their relationship. According to the filing, the couple had separated on April 26, bringing an abrupt end to their romance.

The signals of trouble in Ben and Jennifer's marriage started to emerge in May with reports that they are no longer staying together in their Los Angeles home. At the time, Ben was staying in a separate property while filming The Accountant 2. They spent a significant portion of the summer apart. In June, they put the mansion they shared in Beverly Hills since June 2023 on the market. Ben later purchased a new $20 million home in Los Angeles in July. At the moment, they are navigating the divorce proceedings.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
