Jennifer Lopez is ‘ready’ to date again after feeling jealous seeing Ben Affleck doing this

Jennifer Lopez is "ready" to explore the dating scene again, just two months after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck. While she is open to new relationships, Affleck has been seen with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with both women having moved on from their past relationships.

“Jennifer is ready to put herself out there again, and she hasn’t given up on finding love,” an insider told Page Six.

Lopez’s inner circle has been encouraging her to move forward, and she is reportedly open to meeting someone new, mostly after seeing Affleck spending so much time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The Good Will Hunting actor shares three children—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—with Garner, who has been in a long-term relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018.

“Jennifer is considering dating somebody who isn’t in the public eye this time around, but she’s not limiting herself to any particular type,” the source added.

Lopez declared single as Affleck sparks rumors with Garner

The Hustlers star was legally declared single last month, following her official divorce from Affleck, which was finalized on January 6. However, the court determined that the divorce wouldn’t go into effect until February 21, exactly six months after Lopez initially filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary.

Earlier this month, Affleck and Garner were spotted in a hugging during a paintball outing with their kids, fueling speculation that they might be a thing again. “His hug is not something you do with an ex,” body language expert Patti Wood told Radar Online.

However, sources close to the situation insist that neither Garner nor Lopez has any lingering romantic interest in Affleck. “I’d say they’re both relieved to be done with him,” the insider told Page Six.

“Ben’s an emotional roller coaster. He’s even been reaching out to Jennifer [Lopez] again recently.”

“The two Jennifers are actually friends. They bonded over co-parenting their kids. I don’t know why the press feels they have to pit women against each other,” the source added.