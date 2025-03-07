Jennifer Lopez now doubts if Ben Affleck cheated on her with Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly weighing on the theory that Ben Affleck cheated on her with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Lopez is reportedly uneasy about Ben Affleck's relationship with Jennifer Garner, as they have been seen together frequently after Lopez and Affleck's split.(AFP)

Since Affleck split with Lopez, the Batman star has spent a lot of time with Garner, the mother of his three kids. Radar Online reported that last week both were seen giving each other a warm embrace and paintballing with their two younger children, Fin, 16, and Sam, 13, in Los Angeles.

Later, Daily Mail reported an intimate moment between Affleck and Garner. The snaps surfaced by the British outlet and showed Affleck putting his tender arm around Garner's lower waist during a paintball game near Los Angeles.

“J-Lo has been made aware of how much time Ben has been spending with his ex-wife. She knows they're close, but perhaps underestimated just how tight they are. Naturally, she's wondering if their bond impacted her own relationship with Ben, and possibly whether he ever strayed while they were together,” one source told Radar Online.

Garner ‘loves Ben but is worried’

Interestingly, Garner has not been seen with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, John Miller, since February.

However, reports have also surfaced that Garner has long been wary of reconnecting with Affleck due to past trust issues. The actress was reportedly “deathly afraid of falling back in love” with him, given his history, including an alleged affair with their children’s former nanny, Christine Ouzounian, nearly a decade ago.

“She loves Ben but is worried that he will crush her all over again. She doesn't want to heal another broken heart because it is just too much drama, plus she does not want their kids to see round two of their mom in a bad place with their dad. So much could go wrong if they reunite,” the source added.

Garner and Affleck’s marriage ended in June 2015after ten years together. After the split, she described her heart as “tender.” While she confirmed that Affleck’s romance with the nanny did not end their marriage, she admitted, “It hurt.”

“I didn't marry the big fat movie star, I married him. And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can't have these three babies and so much of what we had,” Garner acknowledged her deep love for Affleck.