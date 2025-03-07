Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ben Affleck wants to cast ex-wife Jennifer Garner in new film post-divorce from Jennifer Lopez: Report

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 07, 2025 12:20 AM IST

Ben Affleck plans to work with ex-wife Jennifer Garner on a new film after their recent closeness.

Ben Affleck, the Oscar-winning actor and producer behind the company Artists Equity, which he runs with longtime friend Matt Damon, is reportedly looking to cast his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in an upcoming film. Sources told DailyMail.com that the former couple has grown "closer" in recent months, leading to Affleck's desire to work with Garner once again in a professional capacity.

Ben Affleck is looking to work with ex-wife Jennifer Garner again, believing he can showcase her talents in a new film. (ASON MERRITT/GETTY)
Ben Affleck is looking to work with ex-wife Jennifer Garner again, believing he can showcase her talents in a new film. (ASON MERRITT/GETTY)

Also Read: Blake Lively fights to block leaking of private texts with other celebrity pals in legal battle: Report

Affleck wants to cast Garner in his upcoming movie

The source revealed to the media outlet, “Ben has so many ideas popping in his head, he feels like he knows just what to do with her.” The insider continued, “He feels that her true talents have not been brought to light and he is just the producer who can find her the right material. She can do both drama and comedy so he feels there are a lot of opportunities for her skills.”

Affleck and Garner have already shared the screen in Pearl Harbor in 2001 and Daredevil in 2003, and now they’re looking to team up again for a new film. This comes after he cast his now-ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, in Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman, and also produced her musical This Is Me... Now. He and Lopez first met on the set of Gigli, a film shot in 2001 but released in 2003, which marked the start of their highly publicised relationship.

Also Read: ‘Phony’ Justin Baldoni pushed for ‘toxic positivity’ at work, ex-staffer claims

Garner is ‘afraid to fall back in love’ with Affleck

Since the latter's divorce, Garner and Affleck have been spending too much time with each other. The two were also spotted embracing each other as they took two of their for paintballing in Los Angeles. However, Daily Mail reported a telling development that the 13 Going 30 actor is “deathly afraid of falling back in love” with The Batman actor. She still has “trust issues” with Affleck after he slept with their children's nanny, Christine Ouzounian, ten years ago.

The source shared with the media outlet, “She loves Ben but is worried that he will crush her all over again. She doesn't want to heal another broken heart because it is just too much drama, plus she does not want their kids to see round two of their mom in a bad place with their dad.” The insider added, “So much could go wrong if they reunite.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On