Ben Affleck wants to cast ex-wife Jennifer Garner in new film post-divorce from Jennifer Lopez: Report

Ben Affleck, the Oscar-winning actor and producer behind the company Artists Equity, which he runs with longtime friend Matt Damon, is reportedly looking to cast his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in an upcoming film. Sources told DailyMail.com that the former couple has grown "closer" in recent months, leading to Affleck's desire to work with Garner once again in a professional capacity. Ben Affleck is looking to work with ex-wife Jennifer Garner again, believing he can showcase her talents in a new film. (ASON MERRITT/GETTY)

Affleck wants to cast Garner in his upcoming movie

The source revealed to the media outlet, “Ben has so many ideas popping in his head, he feels like he knows just what to do with her.” The insider continued, “He feels that her true talents have not been brought to light and he is just the producer who can find her the right material. She can do both drama and comedy so he feels there are a lot of opportunities for her skills.”

Affleck and Garner have already shared the screen in Pearl Harbor in 2001 and Daredevil in 2003, and now they’re looking to team up again for a new film. This comes after he cast his now-ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, in Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman, and also produced her musical This Is Me... Now. He and Lopez first met on the set of Gigli, a film shot in 2001 but released in 2003, which marked the start of their highly publicised relationship.

Garner is ‘afraid to fall back in love’ with Affleck

Since the latter's divorce, Garner and Affleck have been spending too much time with each other. The two were also spotted embracing each other as they took two of their for paintballing in Los Angeles. However, Daily Mail reported a telling development that the 13 Going 30 actor is “deathly afraid of falling back in love” with The Batman actor. She still has “trust issues” with Affleck after he slept with their children's nanny, Christine Ouzounian, ten years ago.

The source shared with the media outlet, “She loves Ben but is worried that he will crush her all over again. She doesn't want to heal another broken heart because it is just too much drama, plus she does not want their kids to see round two of their mom in a bad place with their dad.” The insider added, “So much could go wrong if they reunite.”