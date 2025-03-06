‘Phony’ Justin Baldoni pushed for ‘toxic positivity’ at work, ex-staffer claims

A former employee at Wayfarer Studios, a production company co-founded by Justin Baldoni, has claimed that the 41-year-old displayed performative behaviour at work. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Wednesday, the ex-staffer accused the embattled It Ends With Us director of constantly pushing for “toxic positivity” that “felt phony.” Former employee at Justin Baldoni's production company has accused the It Ends With Us actor of pushing for 'toxic positivity'

Justin Baldoni accused of pushing for ‘toxic positivity’ at work by ex-staffer

The ex-staffer told the outlet that Baldoni often requested his employees to sign their emails with “so much love.” “It was constant positivity all the time — I would say toxic positivity,” the insider went on, adding, “I’m always a little dubious of people who advertise themselves as disruptors of the status quo or quote-unquote ‘good people.’ It felt phony.”

Other Wayfarer Studios' former employees also spoke out about their workplace issues, including Baldoni's “inappropriate” integration of his Baháʼí Faith into the company values. “There was an evangelizing aspect to the way Justin spoke about the faith that, in my opinion, felt professionally inappropriate,” an ex-staffer said.

“Baháʼí values were a driving force behind everything they did,” the former employee claimed, adding that “it came up routinely.” However, Baldoni and his production company said in a statement to Page Six, “There have never been any reported complaints regarding the workplace culture, or any communicated issues regarding the platforms of its founders.”

The statement went on, “If any guidance was ever provided to employees of how to conduct their written correspondence, it was to ensure that the activities of its employees remained professional and aligned with the ethos of the company.” “Wayfarer believes that joy and positivity are the essence of good work, and they stand by this statement,” it added.