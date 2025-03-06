Khloe Kardashian's daughter True thinks mom is married to ex Tristan Thompson. Here's why

Khloe Kardashian is not ready yet to tell her daughter, True, the truth about her and Tristan Thompson. During Thursday's episode of her Hulu show, the 40-year-old revealed that her 6-year-old believes her “parents are married.” Exes Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, thinks her parents are married

Khloe Kardashian explains why her daughter thinks she is ‘married’ to ex Tristan Thompson

The Kardashians star explained why it was the “right thing” not to correct her. “That’s what I wanna teach her - Get married, have kids,” the reality star told her friend, Malika Haqq.

Khloe famously dated Thompson, with whom she shares True and 2-year-old son Tatum, on and off from 2016 to 2021. Their tumultuous relationship was marked by multiple cheating scandals.

The 33-year-old NBA star infamously cheated on Khloe when she was pregnant with their daughter in 2018 and again the following year when he kissed Jordyn Woods, per Page Six.

During the Kardashians episode, Khloe explained that she plans on setting the record straight with True once she is “older.” “Right now, I believe you do things for your kids because kids should not be involved in adult problems,” she explained.

However, it “bothers” Khloe that her kids would go “through life thinking this is what a marriage is.” “That… you’re married to someone, and they don’t live with you, and you never have to kiss them, or you don’t sleep in the same bed together,” she confessed.

The Good American founder went on to say, “I would love my kids to see me have a husband one day, and I would love them to see love and affection and romance.” “I do want them to have that,” she added.