Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods officially reunite in TikTok video after the cheating scandal: Watch video

Kylie Jenner in a new video surprised the internet as she officially reunited with Jordyn Woods for a TikTok video. The video came five years after the news of the NBA player, Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian with Woods. The video posted on the social media platform on Friday, September 06 also featured Jenner’s longtime friend and YouTuber Anastasia Karanikolaou. Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner reunite in a TikTok video after the cheating scandal in 2019.(@jordynwoods/TikTok)

Also Read: Linkin Park's Emily Armstrong reacts amid backlash over support to convicted rapist Danny Masterson: ‘I misjudged…’

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunite

In 2019, it seemed that Jenner and Woods’ friendship ended because of the cheating scandal. However, the billionaire often spoke about being on good terms with Woods and they were first spotted together after the incident in July 2023. The video on TikTok featured the besties' trio wearing black outfits and Woods standing in the centre of the frame with Jenner and Woods on either side.

The three lip-synced to Arian Grande’s lyrics from her hit song, 34+35, “Might think I’m crazy.” The trio then smiled towards the camera as Wood wrapped her arms around the other two girls, as reported by The Independent. The TikTok video posted by Woods quickly went viral on the internet with fans stunned at the return of the three best friends. The video garnered 2.8 million views within hours of posting it.

Jenner discusses Woods with Khloe

Previously in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired in May, Jenner discussed with Khloe her recent hangouts with Woods, one in Los Angeles 2023 and the other in Paris. She said, “I saw Jordyn again in Paris. It was fun. I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. Now it’s like, we talk once a month.”

She also explained how media attention led to a strain in their relationship. She said, “I think what I do love now is that the narrative about us online is also over. Like, when we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was the story for the day or two days, whatever – and now it’s over. People know that we’re cool and no one’s talking about it anymore.”

Despite Khloe’s personal feelings for the Woods, whatever that may be, she advised her younger sister to not have any regrets. Khloe said, “I’ve always told you I never want you to have regrets in life. And I, for sure, never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me. And I’ve told you when you were saying that you miss her and whatever, I’ve never had an issue with you keeping your friendships with anyone. That’s not my job in life.”

Also Read: Bachelorette star Jenn Trann reflects on Devin Strader, calling his actions 'next level crazy' on the finale

Netizens react to the Jenner-Woods reunion

The TikTok video excited fans about the reunion of the best friends and the comeback of the original trio. One user on X wrote, “WAIT.... Kylie Jenner, Stassie and Jordyn Woods ???!!!!!! the trio is back.” A second user wrote, “Kylie Jenner posting a video of her, Jordyn Woods, & Stassie on TikTok, using her sister’s voice, oh this is gonna break the internet.” A third user wrote, "Jordyn Woods & Kylie Jenner are friends again. The world is healing."

While some users also pointed out as one wrote, “or context, they've been 'reunited' for over a year. They've been photographed at sushi, birthdays, etc.” While another wrote, “Mind you Kylie and Jordyn been reunited off of the internet how she trying cling on a friendship that she already had?”