Linkin Park's Emily Armstrong reacts amid backlash over support to convicted rapist Danny Masterson: ‘I misjudged…’

Emily Armstrong, a new addition to Linkin Park, has spoken out about her support for Danny Masterson during a sexual assault trial, in which he was convicted of rape. Without mentioning Danny Masterson, Emily Armstrong released a statement after facing immense backlash over her support to the convicted rapist, saying she was once “asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance”.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Armstrong was named the rock group's new lead vocalist seven years after lead singer Chester Bennington passed away. On Friday, September 6, videos of Armstrong belting out the band's most well-known songs went viral online.

Following this, Cedric Bixler-Zavala, the spouse of Masterson accuser Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, asserted on social media that Armstrong had backed the Ranch and That '70s Show star, who was charged with drugging and raping three women at his residence from 2001 to2003.

Prior to his sentencing, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote letters of support for Masterson. In 2003, the jury found him guilty of raping two of the women. However, they were unable to reach a conviction on the third accusation, which dates back to November 2001 and was made by his former girlfriend. Last September, he received a prison sentence ranging from 30 years to life.

Armstrong issues statement after facing heat

Without mentioning Masterson, Armstrong released a statement after facing immense backlash, saying she was once “asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance”.

In her post, she said, “Hi, I’m Emily. I'm new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back. I went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realised I shouldn’t have.

“I always try to see the good in people and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty.”

She went on to state unequivocally that she did not support abuse or violence against women and that she felt sympathy for the victims of these acts.

Cedric Bixler-Zavala's blasted Armstrong for the alleged support to Masterson, writing: “Do your fans know about your friend Danny Masterson? Your rapist friend.”

Kutcher and Kunis, who appeared together with Masterson in That '70s Show, talked about his “exceptional character” during his trial. They even appealed to Judge Charlaine Olmedo to be lenient.

Calling Masterson a “role model”, Kutcher said he is “a person that is consistently there for you when you need him.”

The duo apologised after receiving heat for their support of Masterson.