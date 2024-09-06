Linkin Park welcomes vocalist Emily Armstrong with a new album; fans claim she's ‘not worthy of taking Chester’s spot’

Linkin Park just debuted their first single in seven years, The Emptiness Machine, which serves as the lead track for their forthcoming album From Zero. Set for release on November 15, the album marks the band’s first full-length project since 2017’s One More Light, which was released just two months prior to the passing of lead vocalist Chester Bennington. The band's new release comes after they officially introduced Emily Armstrong, lead vocalist of the band Dead Sara, as their new co-vocalist. The band performed with the new co-vocalist during a live performance event, also revealing that Colin Brittain — songwriter and producer — will join them as their new drummer. Linkin Park revealed the addition of two new members to its lineup

As for co-founder and drummer Rob's departure, Mike Shinoda said to Billboard, “Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band. And we understood that — it was already apparent. He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The ‘Hybrid Theory’ re-release and ‘Papercuts’ release, he didn’t show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best.”

Alongside this announcement, Linkin Park also debuted their first single in seven years, The Emptiness Machine, which serves as the lead track for their forthcoming album From Zero. Set for release on November 15 via Warner Records, the album marks the band’s first full-length project since 2017’s One More Light, which was released just two months prior to the passing of lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

These surprising additions to the band had fans reeling from shock. Some were positively supportive saying, “BAND HISTORY IS BEING HONORED, STOP PLAYING HATE! Which do you prefer: getting a chance to see the band live with the new lineup or NEVER seeing the band live AGAIN? No one will EVER replace Chester, but the band needs to go on somehow!” Another fan said, “This isn’t a replacement for Chester Bennington, this is the start of a new Linkin Park, and I’m all for it.” An especially encouraging fan claimed, “Think that Emily is such a good choice I mean we don’t need a Chester 2.0, Chester will forever be the greatest, the band needed changes for the future of it.”

These surprising additions to the band had fans reeling from shock

But not everyone was happy. A few fans who had been following the band's career for years were less than pleased at the news of new members. “Linkin Park Will never be the same without Chester 😔,” said one. “I’m so sorry but without chester and rob it’s another band, not LP…😢,” said another. An especially cruel comment was, “This is anything but Linkin Park.”

But not everyone was happy

The revamped lineup which includes Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn along with the two new members, all all set to embark on a six-city arena tour. The tour will take them to major cities like Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul, and Bogota, offering fans a chance to experience the next chapter of Linkin Park live.