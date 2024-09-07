Bachelorette star Jenn Trann reflects on Devin Strader, calling his actions 'next level crazy' on the finale

The Bachelorette Season 21 ended on a dramatic note and participant Jenn Trann reflected on his ex-fiance Devin Strader’s behaviour. After the Final Rose, Jenn divulged her experience of seeing Devin for the first time face-to-face since they broke up a month ago. While she was unsure what it would be like to see him, she said she was sure to express her feelings to him. Jenn Trann shared her revelations from After the Final Rose episode after meeting Devin Strader for the first time since their break up, a month ago.(@jenntran/Instagram)

Jenn’s revelations from meet with Devin

Jenn confessed to People in an exclusive, “I had no idea what was going to happen, and in the moment I was just thinking about the things that were important to me. And what was important to me was the fact that he disrespected our entire relationship after the fact." She further explained that she was open to understanding a change of heart but the disrespect for their relationship was unacceptable.

“Like I said, I can sit here and try to understand why someone would change their mind after saying all those crazy, crazy proclamations of love, but to also then sit here and disrespect the entire relationship by doing things that you know are going to hurt me, and by doing things that are just disrespectful to me, is next level of crazy,” as reported by People.

Jenn also expressed her disappointment in Devin for not being more upset about the fact that their engagement ended over a phone call and revealed this is what drove him to watch that scene together. The reality TV star explained that the producers informed her that she would have to sit and watch the scene with him which she thought would be a good idea since he has been so “dismissive” and “non-apologetic” about the whole thing.

However, rewatching the scene, the emotions overpowered her. She said, “I didn't anticipate being as emotional as I [was]. I didn't anticipate feeling the way that I had felt. It was an uncomfortable situation, but I wanted him to sit there and watch that. And honestly, it shows me he doesn't give a crap based on the differences in our emotions watching that happen.”

Jenn feels ghosted by Devin

Jenn revealed that Devin began to pull away after the final wrap of the season. She told host of After the Final Rose, Jess Palmer that his ex-fiance was a different person off-camera. She felt “ghosted” by him with no phone calls or text messages in sight until one night.

Later in the episode when Jenn confronted Devin for his acts, the latter said, “Obviously I failed you. And there's nothing I can say other than that. But, everything I felt for you was real."