Jennifer Garner trying to woo BF back as ‘ridiculous closeness’ with Affleck puts John Miller and JLo on the same page

Jennifer Garner's “ridiculous closeness” with ex-husband Ben Affleck amid his divorce turmoil with Jennifer Lopez led her billion burger baron boyfriend John Miller to feel like he was not the main man in the Elektra star's life. Sep 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Jennifer Garner in the crowd at the match between Chicago Red Stars and Angel City FC during the first half at BMO Stadium.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Two weeks after Life & Style first reported that all was well between Garner and Miller despite her active contributions to Affleck's life as his “personal therapist,” the outlet has again shed light on the pair's seemingly troubled romance. Per a September 6 article, insiders have reiterated that Garner's boyfriend does, in fact, feel neglected in the relationship, with her focus all on the Air⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ actor-director.

John Miller doesn't like “sharing” Jennifer Garner with Ben Affleck

With Miller being put “second place in the dynamic,” Garner's partner has ended up on the same as Lopez. “JLo was making a point that she was humiliated by Jen and Ben's ridiculous closeness, ” a source said. "Don't think John didn't feel the same way! John is still incredulous the woman he was close to marrying pushed him aside to focus on repairing her ex's love life! How is he supposed to feel?"

It’s already been established that John Miller is all on board with Garner and Affleck’s co-parent arrangement. The Daredevil costars share three children: Violet Anne (18), Seraphina Rose (15) and Samuel (12). Despite splitting up in 2015 (and the divorce finalised in 2018), the formerly married pair has been earnestly committed to raising their kids.

However, even though Garner and Affleck, who recently bonded amid his divorce from Lopez, flew back to Hollywood after spending a week together and dropping their daughter Violet at Yale, they reportedly have no plans of patching things up on the romantic front. Per Hollywood insiders, this development supposedly ultimately pushed JLo to file for divorce on August 20, i.e. the second anniversary of her and Ben’s Georgia wedding ceremony.

Jennifer Garner and John Miller indirectly slam breakup rumours

As far as Garner and Miller’s relationship goes, there have been several reports of them taking a break in the past month; however, no confirmations of them cutting ties have ever made headlines. In fact, Life & Style initially maintained that they were together despite such rumours spreading like wildfire. Moreover, the couple further dismissed these speculations by enjoying a dinner date in Malibu, California, on August 24.

On that note, a source has now revealed, “Garner realised she may have overplayed her hand by putting John in second place in this dynamic.” Therefore, “she’s trying to woo him back and salvage the relationship” because “John is at the end of his rope with what he considers Jen's 'unfathomable' support for her ex-hubby while ignoring him in the process.”

Ben Affleck, on the other hand, is moving forward with his life. Earlier this week, People Magazine's sources said he is “doing well” and “where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighbourhood that he loves” as he settles into his new home.