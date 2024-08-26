Jennifer Garner enjoys romantic dinner with John Miller amid claims he ‘doesn’t like ex Ben Affleck making…’

Jennifer Garner and her businessman beau John Miller were seen enjoying a cosy dinner at a popular in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday. The pair, who have been dating since 2018, appeared relaxed and content as they dined together. However, the outing comes amid growing speculation about tension and the fact that Miller doesn’t like having to share Garner's time with Affleck amid his marital woes. Family vacations are routine for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner and nothing has changed, a source told PEOPLE.

Sources close to the couple reveal that Miller is becoming increasingly uncomfortable with Garner's frequent interactions with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, especially during his divorce saga with Jennifer Lopez, which has been ‘tough’ on Miller.

Jennifer Garner spotted dining with John Miller

Garner and Miller, dressed in their usual casual attire, were seen enjoying a night out in the city. The actress, looking effortlessly stylish in a grey sweater and flowing brunette locks, strolled arm-in-arm with her attorney boyfriend, who was sporting a classic flannel and white T-shirt as per photos by Page Six.

The couple appeared happy, blushing, and relaxed, seemingly dismissing any tension and breakup rumours as they made their way to their car. This comes after sources told Life & Style that the duo had taken a ‘break from their relationship’ following Garner and Affleck's time abroad with their kids before Violet, the oldest, started college.

John Miller doesn’t like ‘sharing’ Garner with Affleck

“John doesn’t like sharing Jen, and there is a divide when it comes to her and Ben,” an insider told the Daily Mail earlier. This isn’t the first time Miller has been dragged into the drama; previously, an insider claimed that Miller is uncomfortable with Garner’s involvement in her ex’s divorce. “He wishes it wasn’t like that because he understands they are a family, but it gets to him like it would anyone," the source added.

According to someone close to the situation, although the businessman doesn’t fear anything, everything going on has been nothing but “tough” on him.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce

After spending the summer apart and putting their family home up for sale, the Gigli co-stars have officially decided to end their marriage. The news comes just days after Lopez filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary. Sources close to the pop star revealed that she was “deeply hurt and disappointed” by the breakup, especially considering her months of effort to save their relationship.

Interestingly, Jennifer Garner, Affleck's ex-wife, reportedly offered support to Lopez during this difficult time. According to Us Weekly, Garner and Lopez found common ground in their shared experiences and formed an unlikely bond.