Jennifer Garner-Ben Affleck not getting back together: She's still very much dating John Miller | Report

Contrary to other recent reports spinning the tale about Jennifer Garner and her ex-husband Ben Affleck, The Adam Project star is still happily in a relationship with her boyfriend John Miller. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner went their separate ways after ten years of being together. They wed in 2005 and split up in 2015, with divorce finalising in 2018.

According to TMZ's sources, the Elektra actor and Miller's relationship is very much intact despite another report citing they have broken up. Although the pair has reportedly not been together for a few months, the insider confidently asserted that Bennifer's separation hasn't negatively impacted Jen's views of Miller.

Jennifer Garner and John Miller's relationship on the rocks due to Bennifer implosion?

Sources had previously said that Garner and Miller had taken a break, as Ben's marital woes with Jennifer Lopez were taking a “toll” on their relationship. In the past few months, The Accountant actor has not only made headlines for the initial rumours of his divorce with JLo (which the singer-actress ultimately filed on her own on their second anniversary to take a stand), but also for running to Garner for constant guidance amid growing tensions.

An insider told Life & Style that Affleck had “basically made Jen into his personal therapist," which had significantly troubled Garner's boyfriend who “doesn't enjoy competing with her ex-husband for her attention.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's co-parenting arrangement

The ex-couple has been on the same page as far as their kids go. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, married from 2005 to 2015 (divorce finalised in 2018), famously co-parent their three children: Violet Anne (18), Seraphina Rose (15) and Samuel (12).

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children, whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time,” they said in a joint statement after their going their separate ways.

Earlier this week, Ben and Jen reportedly flew back to Hollywood together in a private jet after dropping off Violet at Yale. The Air director again made headlines as he was snapped as a chipper version of himself, being all smiles as he got off the plane on Wednesday. He's infamously known for his “grumpy” attitude among fans, an issue he addressed at this year's Tom Brady roast backed by Netflix.

As far as TMZ's insight extends, the outlet firmly reported that Ben Affleck has no plans of romantically sabotaging what Jennifer Garner and John Miller (been together for almost six years) have with each other. Insiders also affirmed that Miller is well in the know about the former couple's co-parenting style, and he is not perturbed by their equation, contrary to initial rumours that he had “had enough” of Ben's “incredibly needy” ways.

In other news, the “Jenny From the Block” songstress also requested for Affleck's surname to be dropped her name in her divorce filing. She listed irreconcilable differences contributing to the months-long build up that ultimately led to her and Ben splitting up two years after they tied the knot. In her filing, the 55-year-old Marry Me actress mentioned their separation date as April 26.