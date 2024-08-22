Ben Affleck’s drama takes ‘a toll' on Jennifer Garner, John Miller's relationship as duo ‘ended up…’

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, haven't been spotted together for four months now. The couple has reportedly taken a break as their six-year-long relationship has started suffering due to Ben Affleck. Jennifer Garner and John Miller's relationship begins to suffer due to Ben Affleck.(AP)

According to Life & Style's source, Jennifer, 52, and John, 46, “have been on a break.” The insider claims that it's not random that their six-year affair soured at the same time as Jen's ex-husband started to rely more on her this spring as his marriage with Jennifer Lopez fell apart.

On Wednesday, August 20, J. Lo officially filed for divorce from Ben, citing their separation date as April 26.

In contrast to the Marry Me actor, who spent the majority of the summer on the east coast, Ben has been in Los Angeles, where he was sighted hanging out with his ex-wife, with whom he has three children.

“Jen’s had so much going on with Ben, it just took a toll,” the source said, adding that “and she and John ended up going their separate ways. It wasn’t her choice.”

Also Read: Ben Affleck celebrates birthday with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez drops blast from the past

A look at Ben Affleck and John Miller's equation

According to the insider, John has been really irritated that Ben has been going to Jen for support and advice. “He doesn’t enjoy competing with her ex-husband for her attention.”

Ben has always been acquainted with the Stanford Law graduate turned businessman, who serves as the CEO of CaliGroup and oversees a global chain of CaliBurger restaurants. The source clarifies, “John likes Ben and tries to be understanding, but there's only so much a guy can take.”

Ben Affleck turns Jennifer Garner into his personal therapist

When the Air star began experiencing problems with J. Lo, he “basically made Jen into his personal therapist” as he would run to her for guidance. “But it got even worse after he left J. Lo. When he moved out, he got so incredibly needy. It was one crisis after another, and when he’s in that state, Jen is always there for him without fail. John has finally had enough.”

The insider further stated that some friends have been blaming Ben for all the mess.

Jen can be very forgiving of Ben, but the source stated that she acknowledges in private that he has consumed a lot of her time, especially when it comes to parenting of their kids.