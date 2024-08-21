Ben Affleck flies back to LA and ditches wedding ring ‘for good’ hours after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce

Ben Affleck has made a public statement about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, seemingly confirming that they have decided to end their marriage. Just hours after Lopez filed for divorce on their second anniversary, Affleck was seen without his wedding ring. While the couple has not released an official statement, insiders claim that the decision was mutual and amicable. When Ben Affleck revealed why he avoided speaking about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

Ben Affleck spotted without wedding ring after divorce filing

On August 21, “the end of Bennifer 2.0” became a trending topic as many were left in shock by the apparent decision of the high-profile A-listers to part ways after rekindling their romance two years ago. The 52-year-old actor was spotted without his wedding ring while heading to an office building in Los Angeles on Tuesday. As per PEOPLE, the Accountant 2 star was seen walking through the parking lot flaunting his casual fashion, wearing a grey T-shirt, jeans, and black-tinted sunglasses.

Also read: Travis Kelce confirmed to join Happy Gilmore 2, Adam Sandler gushes: ‘He’s a Stud and He’s So…’

Fans believe that the petrified Affleck, who feared Lopez might make a dramatic scene out of their divorce and "destroy" him, has removed his wedding ring for good. "Looks like his on-again, off-again relationship with the wedding ring is finally over," one commenter noted on the picture. Another wrote, “Oh, so he can now finally roam freely without the wedding ring.”

Ben Affleck flies back to LA

Ben Affleck, who was spending time with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and his three kids before the oldest, Violet, moved into Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, flew back to LA the same day the divorce was filed. Affleck and Garner were then seen leaving the airport together in a car.

Also read: Ben Affleck enjoys dinner with ex Jennifer Garner, smiling and chatting before Violet’s college move-in

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck: Report

The months-long speculation about the Gigli co-stars appears to be coming to a settlement. though not as fans had hoped. On August 21, it was reported that Lopez filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE. Even though they got married in Vegas on July 17, 2022, it's been two years since they had their traditional wedding in Georgia on August 20.

Reportedly, the Atlas star filed for divorce alone, without an attorney or legal representative. She listed a separation date of April 26, 2024, which is about four months prior, justifying the timeline given that the couple spent their summer living apart.