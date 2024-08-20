Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner enjoy dinner, caught smiling and deep in chat before Violet’s college move-in

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner came together for a pre-college send-off dinner with their kids, flaunting their amicable co-parenting. The former couple was seen enjoying a relaxed evening with their children just days before their eldest moves into college. Recently, the family was reported to have travelled to Japan. Violet is set to attend Yale University, the esteemed Ivy League school in New Haven. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has kept a low profile since Affleck’s birthday on August 15. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's awkward Halloween encounter at children's school.(X)

Affleck enjoys dinner outing with Garner and kids

For the Accountant 2 star, who recently celebrated his birthday, nothing is more important right now than his kids— not even his crumbling marriage with Lopez, according to sources. The actor was photographed on Sunday in New Haven, Conn., ahead of his 18-year-old daughter’s freshman year.

Also read: Tom Cruise rushes out of London in helicopter as daughter Suri drops his last name and is ready for…

Over the weekend, he was spotted with ex-wife Garner and their two eldest children—Violet and Seraphina, 15—enjoying a fun-filled east cost outing, as reported by Page Six. Their third child, 12-year-old son Samuel, did not appear to be present for the family dinner.

Affleck-Garner all smiles before daughter’s college move-in

In the photos from their Sunday outing, the Daredevil co-stars appeared deeply engaged in conversation. Garner, 52, opted for a laid-back look in a striped tee tucked into jeans. Affleck donned an unbuttoned green shirt over a grey tee with khakis, while Violet flaunted a comfy maxi dress. Their daughter, Seraphina, also dressed comfortably in a graphic tee and cargo shorts.

The family looked radiant with happiness and smiles. Just two months ago, Violet captured everyone's attention with her high school graduation and Garner’s emotional selfies from the event. Following this, rumours began swirling that she would be attending Yale after she was seen wearing the university's merchandise.

Also read: Prince William will not be ‘foolish enough’ to not invite Harry to coronation despite frustrating…

Where is Jennifer Lopez amid Affleck’s family reunion?

While Affleck has been focused on family, Lopez has been noticeably absent from the spotlight. The couple, who tied the knot following a rekindled romance, have reportedly been living separate lives since May and have put their shared home on the market. Sources suggest that Lopez is struggling to come to terms with the potential end of their relationship, and is feeling ‘humiliated.’

Speaking of Affleck’s closeness with his ex-wife, a source told Fox Digital, 'They’re best friend exes and the epitome of good co-parenting.' The 13 Going on 30 actress is also believed to play a key role in bringing Lopez and Affleck back together.