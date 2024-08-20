Prince William will not be ‘foolish enough’ to not invite Harry to coronation despite frustrating…

The royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry has deepened in recent years, thanks to The Spare, the Oprah Winfrey interview, and the Netflix documentary. As the countdown to William's eventual coronation begins, palace insiders suggest that despite his personal feelings about not wanting Harry there, the Prince of Wales is unlikely to exclude his brother from the historic event. One of the expert believes William won’t make a ‘foolish’ mistake, even though he wants his coronation to “look and feel different.” A file photo of Prince William, left, and Prince Harry.(AP)

William not ‘foolish enough’ to exclude Harry from coronation

One close pal of William earlier told the UK Sunday Times that the brothers' estrangement is "dreadfully sad." Despite this, royal author Christopher Andersen remains hopeful that William will ultimately extend an olive branch to Harry on his big day.

"Despite all the bad blood between the brothers, I’m convinced that, when the time does come, William will not be foolish enough to exclude his only sibling, now fifth in line to the throne, from his coronation," he told the Fox News.

Prince William and Prince Harry are currently at their most strained. As per the source, William and Charles have jointly decided to distance themselves from Harry and his wife for now, with no imminent prospects for letting it go, and it seems that everyone involved has come to terms with this reality.

“William and Charles have pretty much made the joint decision to effectively cut Harry out of their lives, at least for the time being. There is no sign of a reconciliation on the horizon, and everyone involved seems to have pretty much come to terms with that.”

Harry and Meghan’s royal-like tours frustrate King and William

Royal insiders claim that King Charles and Prince William have been increasingly frustrated and angered by the Sussexes' public behaviour, particularly their ‘attention-grabbing’ ways to maintain a royal-like image despite stepping down as senior royals.

The Prince of Wales has stepped up and is now taking on a bigger role in the royal family, handling all the royal tasks and going out in public more as the family battles with health crises. Meanwhile, Prince Harry has chosen a different route. It's clear now how different their lives are, especially as William prepares to ascend the throne following his father’s death.

"That being said, we have to remember that William is carrying a very heavy psychological burden at the moment," Andersen continued. "He is deeply upset that his wife and his father are battling cancer at the same time. He must keep a brave face not only for his three young children but also for the sake of the monarchy."