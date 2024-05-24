King Charles and Prince William abruptly cancel upcoming royal engagements with apology, here's why

Amidst his cancer battle and ongoing internal rift within the Royal family, King Charles recently returned to work April 30 and even hosted two garden parties at Buckingham Palace. However, the monarch and Prince William have abruptly cancelled their all upcoming outings after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprisingly announced general elections on July 4. King Charles and Prince William have abruptly cancelled their all upcoming outings after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprisingly announced general elections on July 4.(AFP)

In a statement, Buckingham Palace stated that both the King and his son William would likely continue to postpone scheduled engagements “which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign.”

According to People, this is not something unusual as changing the schedule during election campaigns is a common practice. The palace hopes to keep the netizens' attention focused on the general election.

Buckingham Palace and Prince William issue apology

The Buckingham Palace also offered an apology to the public and anybody engaged in the upcoming events, which have been rescheduled activities.

"Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result," they stated.

Notably, this year's Trooping the Colour is all set to take place on June 15, and it "remains unclear" whether the date of the ceremony will change. However, People reported that Queen Camilla and Charles' travel to Normandy, France, and the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings will not be affected.

Meanwhile, Prince William additionally issued an apology for canceling his appointments.

"We look forward to rescheduling in the future and are extremely sorry to anyone who has already traveled," Kensington Palace stated in a statement, according to Hello.

Will Prince William spend more time with family?

According to Newsweek, the extra free time will provide William with "more than a month of family time," which is "a significant silver lining, though, while for Charles, it will likely be a frustrating step backward just when he was getting back in his stride."

This development comes at a difficult time for the royals, as Charles and Kate Middleton are both fighting against cancer and have reduced their public appearances and engagements in recent months.

In February, the Palace announced that the monarch had been diagnosed with an unidentified cancer during a "routine hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement."

Meanwhile, Kate is yet to return to her royal duties following abdominal surgery in January. She was last seen with royal family members on Christmas Day.