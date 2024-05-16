King Charles bursts into laughter during Buckingham Palace garden party as Love Island host Maya Jama says ‘I touched…’

After resuming his royal duties following cancer diagnosis, King Charles hosted a second garden party of the year at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. But this time the monarch had a surprising encounter with none other than Love Island host Maya Jama. King Charles speaks with Maya Jama and Campbell Addy. (YUI MOK/PA WIRE)

The King and Queen threw a Creative Industries Garden Party to highlight the UK's creative arts industry, which attracted over 4,000 attendees.

Maya Jama, who was looking stunning in a blue checked dress with a matching hat and black heels, was caught conversing with the King about the reality TV show.

While introducing herself to the King, she said: "I host Love Island, I don’t know if you watch that though. That’s like a reality dating show. That’s what I do.”

The King, who appeared unfamiliar with the show, remarked "There's One Born Every Minute," referring to the popular Channel 4 soap about the drama of a maternity unit. Jama responded, “There is, yeah.”

During their lighthearted discussion, the British television presenter and radio DJ also informed the monarch that she was soon leaving for Spain to film the latest season of the show and witness some "young people snog."

The TV host further told the King that said she would not break royal protocol by touching him as she did before.

She recalled her last meeting with the King, stating that “I've actually met you before, a long time ago.” “About something with the Princes’ Trust and I touched you. I wasn’t supposed to. This time I won't,” she quipped.

The King laughed and said, "Don't worry about it," to which Jama replied, “You don't mind, yeah?”

Are there any obligatory codes of behaviour while meeting King?

The Royal Family website states that there are "no obligatory codes of behaviour - just courtesy."

Kate Moss, Tracey Emin, Lenny Henry and Sir Ridley Scott were among the other cultural, artistic, cinematic, television, radio, and fashion visitors invited to the grand party.

Queen Camilla looked majestic for the occasion, sporting Anna Valentine's dusty pink mid-length dress and a Moynat bag costing over £2,700, according to GB News.

The King dressed in a three-piece grey suit and complemented his spouse's look with a pink vest and patterned tie.

Reacting to the Royal family's post on Instagram about the party, one social media user wrote: “Queen Camilla looks lovely in pink. The King wears a nice matching waistcoat. Smart couple. Good team.”