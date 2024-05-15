Internet reacts to King Charles III's first official portrait since the coronation: 'It looks like he's in hell'

King Charles III unveiled the first official portrait of himself, and it is causing quite a range of internet reactions. Artist Jonathan Yeo and Britain's King Charles III at the unveiling of artist Jonathan Yeo's portrait of the King, in the blue drawing room at Buckingham Palace, in London, Tuesday May 14, 2024. T(Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

The monarch was at Buckingham Palace Tuesday with Queen Camila, where he pulled down a big curtain to reveal the much-expected portrait - which has a red background, much to the shock of both the royal fans and normies everywhere.

Charles' first portrait comes since his May 2023 coronation.

Despite the fact that Charles made the Welsh Guards uniform for the painting, it was the bold, brash backdrop that stole the show, and that led to a tidal wave of online memes and farce.

Netizens think the portrait looks hell-ish

“Who approved King Charles III's new portrait cuz it looks like he's in hell?!” one quipped.

Another one wrote, “I’m sorry but his portrait looks like he’s in hell.”

“Without sounding rude, this is the worst royal portrait I’ve ever seen,” one chimed in.

One quipped, “The King's portrait channelling the 'Everything is fine' meme? Just me then.”

Many netizens are saying Charles looks “villainous” in the portrait.

Many think the portrait actually captured Charles' essence

Artist Jonathan Yeo dedicated three years to the creation of this portrait, meticulously crafted during four distinct sessions held at Highgrove and Clarence House. This is quite an accomplishment considering the royal subject’s demanding timetable.

The portrait seeks to encapsulate His Majesty’s “life experiences” and the evolution of his “role in our public life”.

In the artwork, Charles is portrayed wearing the distinguished uniform of the Welsh Guards, set against a dynamic backdrop and foreground filled with expressive brushstrokes in bold shades of red. A butterfly, added at the King’s behest, is depicted as if about to alight on his shoulder.

Yeo called it “a privilege and pleasure to have been commissioned by The Drapers’ Company to paint this portrait of His Majesty the King.”

Many have expressed mixed reactions to Yeo’s work, “He really captured the essence of him in the face, but the harshness of the red doesn’t match the softness of his expression,” one said.

“This painting is absolutely SPECTACULAR and so sophisticated and STRONG. Congratulations to the artist,” another piped in.