Prince Harry's long-time friend asks King Charles III this

On Monday, King Charles III arrived by helicopter alongside Prince William for a ceremonial event. He officially transferred command of Prince Harry’s former regiment. A new book has claimed that Prince Harry asked his father, King Charles, a heartbreaking question after he was asked to leave Frogmore cottage (AP/PTI, James Manning/Pool via REUTERS)

The monarch named Prince William, colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps.

This exchange took place at the Army Flying Museum in Middle Wallop, Hampshire, where the two men found common ground in their experiences with the side effects of cancer treatment, during a conversation with Aaron Mapplebeck, a British Army veteran and fellow cancer survivor

The 75-year-old monarch empathized with Mapplebeck’s account of losing his sense of taste during chemotherapy, saying that he had faced a similar challenge.

Charles snubs Prince Harry

Now, Prince Harry's long-time friend threw a question at his majesty, saying he had time for all of these things but not for his younger son.

A friend of Charles told The Time, “It’s all very sad. While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary…Well, let’s say recollections may vary once again.”

A friend of Prince Harry countered, “Could His Majesty not have made a request to see his son? It was widely known he was coming.”

Prince Harry 'in tears' over King Charles' decision

“King Charles’ announcement … is a real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalized and underrated,” royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror UK, and it left Prince Harry “in tears.”

“What makes it much worse is that the role is being given to the very man who Harry sees as the cause of so many of his problems — his brother,” Quinn added.