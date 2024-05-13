Royal expert says Prince Harry must ‘mature’ in order to reconcile with King Charles: ‘He has no respect for his elders’

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has claimed that Prince Harry needs to “mature” to be able to reconcile with King Charles. Harry visited the UK this week to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. However, he and the King did not meet. Royal expert Angela Levin said that Buckingham Palace claimed they "did not receive a request" from Harry to have a private audience with Charles. A royal expert has said Prince Harry must ‘mature’ in order to reconcile with King Charles (AP/PTI, James Manning/Pool via REUTERS)

"I do think that the King should engage in peace talks once Prince Harry does some maturing and he is completely self-serving, a perpetual victim, which we saw in that statement while he was in the UK,” Schofield told GB News. "He has no respect for his elders, no respect for the institution, and a questionable relationship with the truth."

Schofield condemned Harry’s behaviour towards the royal family after stepping down. He claimed the Duke of Sussex has "remained defiant and detrimental" throughout the "illness and death of Prince Philip, the death of Queen Elizabeth", and the "devastating cancer revelations" from Charles and Kate Middleton.

‘Harry's untrustworthy and his delusions of grandeur are reckless’

Schofield went on to say that the increasing conflict between the royal family and the Duke is "devastating to watch unfold". Host Mark Dolan said that it is "time for the country and the King to forgive Prince Harry.” Hitting back, Schofield said, "Harry's untrustworthy and his delusions of grandeur are reckless, and he remains a liability to the future of the monarchy. He still has some growing up to do."

Schofield addressed Harry’s alleged claim that his father was "too busy" to see him during his UK visit, saying that we are "giving him a lot of credit by taking his word for why they didn't have a meeting". "The King hasn't commented on why they didn't meet. We are all reacting to a press release sent out by Prince Harry's team, and says he wanted to calm speculation. Well, where was that desire to calm speculation when Omid Scobie accused your father of racism at the end of last year?” Schofield said.

"I just think that the whole release was entirely self-serving to cater to the victimhood narrative that he's done such a good job of building in the States,” Schofield added.