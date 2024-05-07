What angry King Charles told Kate Middleton, Prince William for arriving ‘a minute and a half late’ to his coronation

King Charles III was angry when Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived late to his coronation last year, royal biographer Robert Hardman’s book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, has revealed. According to PEOPLE, Hardman claimed that Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, England, early. It was held on May 6, 2023. What angry King Charles told Kate Middleton, Prince William for arriving late to coronation (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP, AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Kate and William should have reached the venue eight minutes before the king and queen. However, they reportedly arrived “a minute and a half late,” accompanied by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, their two children.

The situation was described by Hardman as “an awkward scene.” As per the author, this delay created “an added layer of stress” for Charles and Camilla.

What did an angry King Charles say?

A lip reader translated what Charles said to William and his wife in a video captured by Sky News. “We can never be on time … There’s always something … This is boring,'” the lip reader said the monarch remarked, according to Hardman.

Sources told Hardman and the Prince and Princess of Wales may have been late because they created a coronation video that morning. The couple’s staff told Hardman that the car they were travelling in got caught behind Charles and Camilla’s cavalcade. This happened because the king arrived early.

“It is unusual for the two most important arrivals at such a significant event, and over such a well-trodden route, to be so unpunctual,” Hardman wrote in his book. “The result is some frantic rewriting of the running order. There isn’t time for the Waleses and their two younger children to enter ahead of the King and Queen. They must now follow behind and bring up the rear.”

However, the coronation happened smoothly and Charles became king. “I come not to be served but to serve,” he said at the ceremony.