Kate Middleton taking, sharing Prince Louis' birthday photo is ‘a sign she’s getting better,’ royal expert says

A royal commentator has said Kate Middleton capturing and posting a new photo of Prince Louis is a sign she is “getting better.” Kate marked the birthday of Louis, her youngest son, by uploading a photo of the six-year-old. The picture was shared to the social media pages of The Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate Middleton taking and sharing Prince Louis' birthday photo is ‘a sign she’s getting better (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (AFP)

“Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today,” the photo’s caption reads. The image credit is given to Kate.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

‘A sign she’s getting better’

Speaking on GB News, Mail on Sunday Editor-at-Large Charlotte Griffiths said that the move is an optimistic one even as the royals battle difficult times. “I think the fact she’s taken this photo is a sign she’s getting better”, she said. “It takes a lot of time and energy.”

The Waleses typically share an image of their children ahead of their birthdays, but this year they broke the tradition. No photo of Louis was previously shared. Speaking about this, Griffiths said, “I think there had been trepidation.”

“I think there had been some nervousness, Kate is functioning perhaps less rapidly than she used to because she is ill,” she continued. “Who can blame her for the trepidation? Since the photo has come out, everyone has been looking for signs of photoshop and I have to say there are no signs of that.”

She added, “Some background guidance was given but it was obvious, it would have been the biggest own goal to have photoshopped it in any way.”

Kate landed in controversy before her cancer diagnosis in March for sharing an image with her children which experts believed was doctored. She later broke her silence, saying, “Like many photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.” A few days later, she took to social media to announce that he had been diagnosed with cancer.