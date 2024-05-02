Princess Charlotte turns 9! Kate Middleton and Prince William mark daughter's birthday with sweet photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ X account shared a beaming photo of Princess Charlotte on Thursday, May 2, on her 9th birthday. “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!” the photo is captioned. “Thank you for all of the kind messages today.” The photo credit is given to Kate Middleton. Kate, William marked daughter Princess Charlotte's birthday with a sweet photo (@KensingtonRoyal/X)

Recent royal photos

The Waleses recently also marked Prince Louis’ birthday with a photo. Kate clicked the picture, as she did Charlotte’s, and it was uploaded to the same X account with the caption, “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today.”

The Waleses typically share an image of their children ahead of their birthdays, but they have now been breaking the tradition. After no photo of Louis was shared before his birthday, a royal commentator praised the Princess of Wales for a "very good change of mind.”

Royal commentator Angela Levin said, according to GB News, "They changed their mind. They weren't going to do it, and then they thought they wanted to thank the public. We love her children. It's very nice that she did change her mind because I think there would have been a lot of worry and awful rumours if she hadn't. So it was a very good change of mind and it was done her way by herself taking the picture and good luck to her."

Mail on Sunday Editor-at-Large Charlotte Griffiths also suggested that Kate clicking and posting a new photo of Louis is a sign she is “getting better.”

William and Kate also marked 13 years of marriage on April 29 with an unseen photo from their wedding day. “13 years ago today!" the photo was captioned. The black-and-white portrait showed the couple posing together, all smiles. The bride held a bouquet made mainly of lily of the valley, known to be Queen Elizabeth’s favourite flower. Kate donned the Queen’s Cartier Halo Tiara.