Prince Harry learned of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis on TV the same time as the public: Report

BySumanti Sen
Mar 25, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle released a short statement after learning about Kate

It has been reported that Prince Harry learned of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis on television. “It is understood that Kate’s cancer diagnosis was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan [Markle],” The Times UK reported, adding that “several sources” confirmed this. Harry found out about the diagnosis the same time the public did.

Prince Harry reportedly learned of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis on TV (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File, Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
Prince Harry reportedly learned of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis on TV (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File, Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle released a short statement after learning about Kate. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said.

Previously, New York Post reported that Harry and Meghan were “blindsided” by the Princess of Wales’ cancer news. “They had no idea, and only learned of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out,” an insider said. “This goes to show the irreparable damage they have caused. The trust has been broken and the royal family is OK distancing themselves from them.”

What Kate Middleton said

The princess told the public about her illness in a two-minute and twenty-second video announcement which Kensington Palace released on March 22 after she failed to appear in public for several days. Wearing a striped sweater and jeans, and sitting on a garden bench, Kate said, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.”

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she added.

Admitting that the initial diagnosis “came as a huge shock,” she said, “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

