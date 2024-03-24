Kate Middleton wrote ‘every word’ of her cancer diagnosis speech ‘very quickly’ all by herself, friend says

Kate Middleton wrote "every word" of her cancer diagnosis announcement very quickly to "speak directly to the public." As rumours about her whereabouts started getting out of control, she wrote the speech in silence. Kate Middleton wrote ‘every word’ of her cancer diagnosis speech ‘very quickly’ all by herself, her friend said(Reuters)

“It allowed her to speak directly to the public who, overwhelmingly, have always been with her and her family and who don’t buy into the noise and gossip,” a close friend of Kate told the Sunday Times. “It was all her, she wrote every word of it, it came together very quickly.”

The two-minute and twenty-second announcement was released by Kensington Palace on Friday, March 22. This came after Kate stayed away from the public eye for several days.

Kate and Prince William had decided to speak about her condition more openly after the scandals they landed in the midst of after the release of her “edited” Mother’s Day Photo. “They will want to be clear and more open, but they’ll do it when they feel ready. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed,” the outlet reported, citing friends of the family.

Kate Middleton’s announcement

Kate said in the video announcing her diagnosis, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.”

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she added.

Kate donned a simple striped sweater and jeans and sat on a garden bench while making the announcement, admitting that the initial diagnosis “came as a huge shock.” “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said.