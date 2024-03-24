Kate Middleton, Prince William issue new statement as they step out for kids after cancer news

Kate Middleton and Prince William are prioritising family time amid cancer battle. The Princess of Wales, who recently revealed she was diagnosed with cancer in a video message, now has full public support. This is the first time she has been seen publicly in months following planned abdominal surgery. Now, the couple has released a new statement as they boarded a helicopter to spend time with their children, George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5. Britain's Prince William, second left, Kate, Princess of Wales, left, Britain's Prince Harry, second right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex view the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England on Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

Kate Middleton, Prince William grateful for public response

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth, and around the world in response to Her Royal ­Highness’ message,” a royal spokesperson said on behalf of the prince and princess. Kate and William were seen getting into a helicopter outside of their Windsor residence on Saturday, March 23.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: ‘Shame on you’: British press calls for apology for trolling Kate Middleton amid cancer diagnosis

“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time,” they added. The couple's outing marks their first public appearance since the revelation. They are expected to head to their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk to spend quality time with their kids and celebrate the Easter holiday. The palace previously announced that Kate wouldn't be able to fulfill her Easter duties as originally scheduled due to her chemotherapy sessions. The royal family has requested privacy and peace during this difficult time.

King Charles is ‘very proud’ of Kate Middleton

In the wake of Kate's cancer diagnosis, reports surfaced that King Charles expressed immense pride in his daughter-in-law for her courageous handling of the situation. Sources indicate that the King, currently battling cancer himself, plans to visit St. George’s Chapel in Windsor next weekend to offer reassurance to the public during this challenging time for the Royal Family. The Mirror has reported that the King and Camilla both have “prerecorded Easter messages” which are set to be broadcast at Worcester Cathedral on the day before Holy Thursday.

Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle react to Kate Middleton’s cancer, ‘could end royal feud’ soon

Although the princess did not say what type of cancer she has, she did confirm that she has been receiving preventive chemotherapy since February, as advised by her doctors.