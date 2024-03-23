‘Shame on you’: British press calls for apology for trolling Kate Middleton amid cancer diagnosis

From 'Where Is Kate?' to 'We Love You Kate,' the tide has turned on social media. Ending wild speculations and baseless claims, the Princess of Wales finally stepped out to address her health concerns. What many initially thought as a palace cover-up turned out to be a heartbreaking truth – Kate's own announcement of her cancer diagnosis. So, what now? The world owes an apology for the hysteria and false claims. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has revealed that she has cancer

British media demand apology over insensitive theories on Princess Kate

“SHAME ON YOU Time for cruel trolls to say sorry to Kate - they should show her more respect,” screamed the top headline of The Sun on March 22nd, hours after the princess revealed her situation. The UK media widely hopes this will silence the wave of baseless claims, offering the royal family some peace during this difficult time. Undoubtedly, both Kate's cancer diagnosis and King Charles's existing health struggles place a heavy burden on the family, especially with Prince William's royal duties.

It's no secret that Kate's primary concern throughout her health battle has been her children. Both she and Prince William likely prioritized allowing their family time to process the news of her cancer diagnosis before sharing it with the public. However, the relentless scrutiny made it a challenge. Arthur Edwards, The Sun royal author writes, “I do wonder how the trolls who made such ludicrous claims about this amazing lady feel now. Hopefully, they feel well and truly ashamed of the madness of the last few weeks – and so they should.”

“The voice of our naturally private Princess cracked as she shared her diagnosis with the world,” wrote The Telegraph, which now firmly believes it is “not news any mother should have to deliver to her young children, let alone a nation.” the outlet praised the Duchess of Cambridge for her bravely handling of the issue, even as her voice betrayed a hint of emotion.

All about Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis

In January, the Princess of Wales underwent a planned abdominal surgery, which the palace said was “successful.” However, shortly after, she was diagnosed with cancerous symptoms and dropped out of public view. Kate said in a statement that her absence was part of her “chemotherapy treatment.” She added that she wanted “time, space, and privacy” as she receives treatment for an undetermined type of cancer.

Earlier this week, a UK privacy watchdog stated that it is investigating allegations that staff at a private London hospital, where Kate was treated, attempted to access her medical data while she was undergoing surgery for an abdominal operation.