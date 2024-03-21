Big Update on Kate Middleton, Kensington Palace confirms this about Princess of Wales

Amid the ongoing speculations about Kate Middleton's health, Kensington Palace acknowledged that the Princess of Wales has been working from home on an innovative project that aims to improve the life of babies. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is currently working on innovative project that aims to improve the life of babies.(AP)

Last year in January, she established the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood's (RFCEC) Shaping Us project, which seeks to draw attention toward the importance of early childhood development. Kate is working on the same project while recuperating from abdominal surgery.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Centre funded the testing of a baby observation device for health visitors to track children's social and emotional development.

The palace confirmed that results so far have been 'overwhelmingly positive', adding that Kate, 42, herself recommended the technology after witnessing a comparable technique utilised in Denmark.

A spokesperson for palace told Telegraph that Kate has been “kept updated throughout the process”.

This is the first response from the palace on Kate's early years work is the first since she underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" on January 16.

Also Read: Kate Middleton could address mysterious surgery soon, ‘plans’ to release new photo on…

Kate highlights critical importance of early childhood

During the launch of the campaign in 2023, Kate stated that it is basically about highlighting the vital significance of early childhood, which is crucial in shaping "the adults we become."

She said childhood is the phase when a kids begin to comprehend themselves and the world around them, adding that "it is essential to understand to know what we can all do to help raise future generations of happy, healthy adults."

On Thursday, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s (RFCEC) is set to release the findings of a research conducted in two National Health Service (NHS) trusts that tested the early years development tool.

The RFCEC had urged health visitors to utilise the Alarm Distress Baby Scale, a monitoring tool that records signs such as facial expressions and eye contact to assist specialists comprehend how newborns express distress.

According to researchers, those who have used the tool in the recent past have expressed support and satisfaction for the way it assists them in understanding baby behavior and development.

Also Read: Princess Diana’s brother addresses concerns over Kate Middleton's whereabouts: ‘I do worry about…’

Kate's medical records reportedly breached, probe underway

This confirmation on Kate comes amid an ongoing inquiry into allegations that three London Clinic employees viewed her medical data while she was undergoing surgery.

The staff has been suspended, purportedly for seeking to obtain Princess' private information without any authorised access.

She was recently pictured walking cheerfully through the parking lot with Prince William at the Windsor Farm shop.