Why do netizens think woman in Windsor Farm video is not Kate Middleton? Some questions raised

Kate Middleton’s recent reported sighting with Prince William at Windsor Farm Shop has prompted chatter on social media. The Princess of Wales has been in the midst of several controversies in recent months. From her planned abdominal surgery to her absence from the public eye and her Mother’s Day photo row, she has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Why do netizens think woman in new video is not Kate Middleton? (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File )(AP)

In the new video, obtained by TMZ, Kate and William were seen visiting a business about a mile from their home in Windsor. Onlookers reportedly thought she looked “happy, relaxed and healthy.” Their three children were not seen with them.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Is it Kate Middleton in the video?

Social media users soon began claiming that the woman seen in the video was not Kate. As usual, conspiracy theories started floating. Among many who believe it is not Kate in the video is Andy Cohen, who wrote in a post on X, “That ain’t Kate….”

But why do X users think so? Here are some questions they raised:

Some users raised questions on whether the woman is Kate’s body double. As one user commented on the above video, “this video is edited or they found a body double of KATE cos there's no way this is her.” Some questioned the woman's physical features, claiming she has “hgher cheek bones, different smile, different walk, slimmer build.” Some questioned whether it was a “PR stunt.” “I live 2 minutes from Windsor Farm Shop and have been going there regularly for years. I've never once seen any Royal there, ever!” one user wrote on X.

4. Some questioned that if Kate could walk around so happily, why could she not appear for an interview and clear the rumours about her absence from the public eye? “As if she’s just walking around in public like this but can’t do a quick interview or proof of life video. If you think this is her, you’re in denial,” said one user.

5. Some questioned whether the woman is Kate’s look alike. “this is her look alike, they hired a look-alike and made a public appearance to spill away the speculations”.

6. Some questioned the video quality, saying it is too poor to prove that it is Kate. One user said, “I can’t truly say that’s Kate and William. We need a higher resolution”.

7. Some raised questions saying that it’s not Kate because if it was, her hair grew unusually fast after the release of the Mother’s Day photo. “If that’s her… her hair grew really, really fast since they tried to pass off that “Mother’s Day” photo,” one user wrote.

8. Some questioned how her hair looked, saying it “doesn’t look natural at all”.

9. Some questioned whether Kate had “significant cosmetic surgery.” One user wrote, “Maybe all that happened was that she had significant cosmetic surgery and didn't want to appear in public until it was very well healed. That seems the most likely. Maybe it was Charles being driven to the hospital right after Christmas.”

10. Some raised questions on when the video was taken, claiming it’s an old video. “Old video looking at the car number plates, I’d say in 10 years ago,” wrote one user.