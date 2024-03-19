New video reportedly shows Kate and William at Windsor Farm but netizens raise doubts: ‘No way this is her’

A new video obtained by TMZ reportedly shows Kate Middleton walking with Prince William. Reports of Kate’s visit to a local farm, which initially raised eyebrows because she was not photographed, has now been supported by this video. However, many social media users have expressed their doubts about whether the woman seen in the video is actually her. New video reportedly shows Kate and William at Windsor Farm but netizens raise doubts (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)(AP)

Kate and William were seen visiting a business about a mile from their home in Windsor – the Windsor Farm Shop. Reportedly, onlookers thought she looked “happy, relaxed and healthy.” Their three children were not with them.

Among those who believe it is not Kate in the video is Andy Cohen, who wrote in a post on X, “That ain’t Kate….”

This alleged sighting is the first sighting after concerns over Kate’s absence from the public eye and the “edited” Mother’s Day photo controversy. She recently underwent a planned abdominal surgery. Amid the photo row, the Princess of Wales’ friends told the U.K. Sunday Times that she is “devastated” by the furor and is now considering revealing more details.

When the palace announced Kate’s surgery in January, it said that she hoped personal information related to her health would remain private. “It’s not that they (Kate and William) didn’t think there would be lots of speculation and interest, but they had confidence that people would give them the space they asked for, which they did for about a month,” a friend said at the time.

‘There's no way this is her’

Now, after Kate’s reported sighting at Windsor Farm, many have raised questions about the authenticity of the video. In the comment section of the video shared by Pop Base, one user wrote, “i'm not into conspiracy theories but that does NOT look like Kate…” “THAT IS NOT HER,” one user said, while another wrote, “That isn't her. Higher cheek bones, different smile, different walk, slimmer build. Body double.”

“not interested in Royal family but this is not her,” one user said, while another wrote, “As if she’s just walking around in public like this but can’t do a quick interview or proof of life video. If you think this is her, you’re in denial.” “I'm really not that bothered but that surely isn't her, looks completely different ??” one said. Another wrote, “this video is edited or they found a body double of KATE cos there's no way this is her.”

More reactions: