Prince Harry ‘definitely out’ of King Charles’ succession plans; but he ‘won’t accept’ because…

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from their royal duties back in 2020 to start a new life in California, US. Yet, an ongoing back-and-forth with the UK royals has continued, exacerbated by their public remarks. Harry’s latest memoir, Spare worsened tensions with King Charles, allegedly further straining their relationship. Now, royal experts suggest that the palace has initiated succession planning, and that Harry is "definitely not in line of succession," although he remains unconvinced. This official handout Christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (centre left), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex holding their baby son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor flanked by (L-R) Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, west of London on July 6, 2019.(AFP)

Royal Palace begins succession planning

Earlier, the palace announced King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and its impact on his ongoing royal duties. Despite undergoing treatments and exercising caution, experts believe that the King has already initiated succession planning. This process, originally scheduled to commence five years later, has been sped up due to the current circumstances.

Royal expert and author Tom Quinn, in conversation with Mirror, shed light on the palace’s approach. He stated, “The royals don’t regret slimming down the monarchy because, although King Charles’ cancer diagnosis has increased pressure on the other working royals, a streamlined royal family resonates positively with the public - they are perceived to be managing despite their challenges.”

Prince Harry ‘definitely out’ from succession

The author believes Prince Harry is not ready to accept being excluded from the planning process that he might have expected had he remained part of the royal family. Earlier it was reported that the Duke of Sussex ‘hated’ being left out. Tom says, “It’s all about who’s going to be in and who’s going to be out and Harry is definitely out, but he still doesn't completely get it. He's like a naughty boy who always thinks he will ultimately be forgiven.”

‘King Charles focused on Kate and William’

The royal author has pointed out that the King’s priority is to hand over royal duties to his oldest son Prince William and his wife Kate, whom he trusts more than anyone else as the successor to the throne. Prince Harry, on the other hand, has made no secret of his desire to help the family if needed. The author further explained, "Due to King Charles' cancer diagnosis, succession planning is underway at present – a process accelerated by at least five years from the initial timeline. The priority is to ensure that William and Kate are well-prepared for their future roles."