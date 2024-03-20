Prince Harry ‘concerned’ over Kate's stories, ‘scraps’ his Spare sequel out of fear that…

The British royal family has captured global headlines. From fake news about King Charles's demise to mounting conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton's whereabouts, 2024 has kicked off with turbulence for the UK family. Now, reports suggest Prince Harry is troubled by the constant media attention surrounding his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Amid this, additional reports claim that Harry "scrapped" a potential follow-up project to avoid further straining his relationship with King Charles. Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Dutchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton (R) applaud as they view the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium. REUTERS

Also read: Prince William jokes about ‘missing’ wife Kate Middleton, returns to royal duties: Watch

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Did Prince Harry ‘scrap’ spare 2?

In a tell-all memoir titled Spare, Prince Harry earlier sparked controversy across the pond, where he's built a new life since stepping back from his royal duties in 2020. The book's candid revelations, including his past struggles with drugs, have landed him into deep trouble for various reasons. First, his US citizenship is under some serious scrutiny. Secondly, it has reportedly damaged his relationship with his father. Royal expert Ingrid Seward, according to the Mirror, doubts the Duke will pen another book anytime soon as he doesn't want to further strain his relationship with his father

The royal expert told the outlet, "I think it certainly damaged his relationship with his father that he criticised his wife so openly.”

Prince Harry ‘damaged’ relationship with King Charles

In her statement, the royal expert reflects on the strained relationship with the king, attributing it to the Duke of Sussex's criticisms directed at his stepmother, Queen Camilla. “But you know Charles has such a busy life, there's so much going on. I don't think he's holding a grudge against Harry, I just think he has withdrawn from Harry.”

Ingrid further added, "He was very stupid to criticise Camilla, that was really stupid because he didn't have to, it didn't make the book any better." During his book promotion earlier this year, Harry hinted his book will have a follow-up. While it’s unlikely that Harry will be releasing another book, there are rumours going around that his wife Meghan Markle is working on an autobiography. The book can be a real game changer claims Sewards.

"I would think the other book, the real corker, would be Meghan, That's got to be [on it's way] because that's really going to be the only way she's going to make serious money is [to write it]." She said.

Prince Harry ‘concerned’ over Kate Middleton stories

Concerned about his sister-in-law, Prince Harry firmly believes that “any hint of scandal is untrue.” An insider speaking to Page Six revealed. Harry wrote a book in January 2022 called Spare, which explored his relationship with Prince William and their relationship dynamics alongside other bombshell revelations. On the other hand, Meghan Markle is back on social media with her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.