Prince Harry in trouble? Donald Trump hints at deporting him from US if he ‘lied’ about…

In a major warning to Prince Harry, former US President Donald Trump said that the Duke of Sussex may face deportation from the United States if it emerges that he lied about his drug use on his visa application. While speaking about the visa turmoil surrounding Prince Harry, Trump said the royal, who now resides in California, should not be given special treatment.(AP)

In a sit-down interview with GB News, Trump spoke about the visa turmoil surrounding Prince Harry, stating the Royal, who now resides in California, should not be given special treatment.

When host Nigel Farage asked the ex-US president if Harry should have "special privileges" if US authorities found he lied on his visa application, Trump asserted, “no”, adding that “if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action”.

The Republican leader, however, did not give a clear answer on whether "appropriate action" could imply "not staying in America."

“Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago,” he said.

He went on to say that Prince Harry "would be on his own" if he wins the White House race.

In his autobiography, 'Spare', Prince Harry confessed about using drugs at a young age, which would be a reason for his American visa application to be dismissed.

He admitted that he had taken cannabis, psychedelic mushrooms and cocaine, stating that the cocaine "didn't do anything for me," but "marijuana is different, that actually really did help me."

All you need to know about Prince Harry’s visa status and Trump's take on it

Trump, who has dominated the GOP's presidential primary ahead of November elections, has made it evident that he is not fond of the Royal couple. He once declared that, “I’m not a fan of Meghan, I’m not a fan, and I wasn’t right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose.”

He even bashed the Biden-led administration for being "too gracious" to the Sussexes since Harry relocated to California with his American wife Meghan Markle.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ordered the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to turn up Harry's visa documents so that he could evaluate them and decide whether they should be made public. On Sunday, the DHS' attorneys asked further time to locate the records.

Candidates for specific American visas are typically required to report whether or not they have ever used drugs. The consumption of drugs could result in their application being turned down. In the recent past, several personalities have encountered problems entering the United States due to their reported drug use.