Meghan Markle ‘disrespected’ the Queen: Donald Trump's two cents on royals

ByMallika Soni
May 05, 2023 12:37 AM IST

Donald Trump: The former US president also said that Prince Harry's book ‘Spare’ was "horrible."

Donald Trump claimed that late British monarch Queen Elizabeth II “was treated so disrespectfully by Meghan Markle” during an interview. The former US president also said that Prince Harry's book ‘Spare’ was "horrible." Praising King Charles ahead of his coronation, Donald Trump said, “I think it's going to be a great day and I think that they will do a great job and he loves the country. Really, I got to know him quite well and he loves the country, really loves the country and he loved his mother.”

Donald Trump: Former US president Donald Trump is seen.(Reuters)
"And that's why I thought she was treated so disrespectfully by Meghan and just no reason to do that. I think she has been very disrespectful to the queen frankly," he continued.

“Even during that time. I mean how can you be so disrespectful to the queen?There's just no reason to do that. The queen was incredible for years, for decades and decades she never made a mistake, think of it,” he further said.

"You cannot be disrespectful to her and I think Meghan was very disrespectful to her, very disrespectful," he added, saying, "I was actually surprised that Harry was invited to be honest. He said some terrible things when you see what he said and the book was just...to me, it was horrible.”

Prince Harry's relationship with Queen Elizabeth II was put at the centre of the rift between him and the royal family after the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020. The couple have never criticised the late monarch.

