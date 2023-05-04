It might rain in London on King Charles' coronation. Diana's fans think she…

Princess Diana is having the last laugh, her fans joked on social media with memes following weather reports that suggested that there will be rain in London on the day of King Charles and Camilla's coronation. King Charles is set to be crowned alongside his second wife, Camilla, at Westminster Abbey. King Charles Coronation: The late Princess Diana is seen. (File)

Forecasts predicted that the day may see rain showers move across London owing to which rain is expected in the city around "lunchtime." At that time, King Charles is expected to begin his procession back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey. Responding to the news, social media users posted reaction images of Princess Diana. Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. Princess Diana died in a 1997 Paris car crash.

A social media user shared an image of Diana where she is smiling at the news that there would be rain on the day.

In the another meme, the text read, “Tell Charles. I want him to know it was me.”

Other social media users also responded to the news of using images or memes of Diana suggesting it was some form of payback from the late Princess.

"Call it Diana's revenge; the weather forecast for London this weekend has rain predicted for the coronation," one Twitter user wrote.

