Royal family website removes individual bios of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biographies have been refreshed on the royal family’s official website. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s individual bios were removed from the ‘The Royal Family’ page – Royal.UK. They have been merged into a single profile. The site provides updates and information on the family. The tRoyal family website has removeed the individual bios of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Andrew Chin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The change was first noticed by fan blog Gert’s Royals. The site features a statement about Harry and Meghan stepping away from their royal duties in 2020.

"As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back as working members of The Royal Family. The couple married in St George's Chapel, Windsor on 19 May 2018 and have two children: Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex," the statement says, referring to the pair’s son, 4, and daughter, 2.

What does the page say about the Sussexes?

Harry and Meghan’s biographies are broken into the following headings on the page: ‘About The Duke of Sussex’ and ‘About The Duchess of Sussex.’

The page says of Harry’s achievements, in part, “In 2014, The Duke created and helped organise the first Invictus Games in London. The Games are an international adaptive sporting event for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women. They use the power of sport to inspire recover, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect of all those who serve their country.”

“The Duke carried out a number of overseas visits, including to Realm and Commonwealth nations on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. He also represented the UK's interests overseas at the request of the Government. His official duties saw him visit all seven continents,” it adds.

About Meghan, the page says in part, “During her time as a working member of the Royal Family, The Duchess became Patron of The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities, Smart Works - which helps long term unemployed and vulnerable women return to employment - and animal welfare charity, Mayhew.”

The page adds that the titles Duke and Duchess were given to them by Queen Elizabeth II on the day they got married.