Donald Trump throws out Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy from running mate list, here's why

Former US President Donald Trump has ruled out biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy as his running mate and is now considering offering him a Cabinet role, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Donald Trump personally informed Vivek Ramaswamy that he would not be selecting him for the vice president position.(Getty Images via AFP)

Despite the fact that Trump allies see Ramaswamy as the perfect pick for the job, the ex-US President personally informed him that he would not be selecting him for the vice president position. However, he is thinking about appointing Indian-American Ramaswamy as Homeland Security Secretary.

Trump doesn't want to lose Ramaswamy as he possesses strong public speaking skills and may assist in deflecting criticism of stringent immigration policies, as per the report.

Several leaders, including North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Representative Elise Stefanik, have left a remarkable impression on Trump and his team for possible Cabinet roles.

Trump's focus is on selecting a candidate who is not keen to earn limelight but to provide him immense support to win the race against incumbent President Joe Biden, according to those familiar with his thoughts. So far none of the potential running mates have wowed Trump due to which his list has only expanded rather than getting shorter, said his close aides.

Is Trump considering picking a woman candidate over Ramaswamy?

Ramaswamy, who was running for the Republican presidential nomination, stepped out of the race after finishing fourth against Trump and other challengers in the Iowa caucuses in January.

Though he failed to clinch the presidential nomination, his strategy has been proven effective in garnering Trump's support and earning him a position on the platform at campaign rallies.

At CPAC's Ronald Reagan banquet on Friday night, Ramaswamy declared that Trump would lead Republicans to victory in what he called a struggle for the destiny of the United States.

Some people may have averse to choosing Ramaswamy, believing that picking a woman candidate would make a huge difference. However, history has shown that having a woman on the ticket makes no effect. Trump made advances with women in 2020, and he performed similarly well among female voters while running against Hillary Clinton.

The Trump campaign is concerned about female voters as one of the eight voters believe that abortion is a crucial issue for their vote in the 2024 elections. The former president has already started addressing the problem, portraying himself as a contender who wants to find a common ground.